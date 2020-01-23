Two members of the local school community were honored for their contributions Monday during the MLK Classic high school basketball showcase at the University of Arizona’s McKale Center.
Melissa Lunderville, assistant superintendent at the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, transitioned into an administrative position after starting at SCVUSD as a special education teacher, and was named the district’s administrator of the year.
Outside of school, she serves as a board member with First Things First, the Special Olympics, the Adolescent Wellness Network, the United Way of Santa Cruz County and Rich River Athletics Club. She is currently president of the Friends of the Santa Cruz Valley and is a mentor with the Arizona Department of Education’s Exceptional Student Services program.
Alfredo Lopez has worked at Nogales High School as head custodian for 44 years, taking responsibility for issues ranging from general maintenance and electrical and gas problems, to setting up and breaking down events on campus.
“He arrives each day full of energy,” his blurb in the MLK Classic program reads. “The students and employees of Nogales High School, as well as the Nogales community, are truly grateful for the hard work and dedication Alfredo has for creating a more positive and safe environment to help every child be successful.”