A new community center – Centro Comunitario Los Nogales – is on tap to open near the Casas de Anza housing complex. On Oct. 20, a group of local leaders and community advocates gathered to discuss plans for the center.
Residents and local leaders cut a ribbon for the Los Nogales Community Center in Nogales.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Residents and local leaders listen during an opening ceremony for the Los Nogales Community Center in the Casas de Anza complex.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Nogales Housing Authority staff listen to the presentation of the new community center.
A new community center is forthcoming at the city-run housing complex on Anza Drive.
The space, according to Nogales Housing Authority Director Robert Thompson, will offer educational and recreational courses – from capoeira workshops, to English classes.
“Just about anything,” Thompson said. “As soon as we get professors, instructors, what have you, to say, ‘Hey, I've got this course.’”
Last Thursday, local leaders and community advocates gathered for a preliminary launch of the Los Nogales Community Center. The center will be housed in the gymnasium that sits between Western Avenue and Kitchen Street. The gym is situated on city-owned, NHA property, where dozens of low-income residents and families live.
Thompson said that location choice was deliberate.
“One of my main rules is, make sure the 226 families at the Housing Authority ... they have to be part of this,” he said.
The project is primarily a collaboration between the City of Nogales, the Mexican Consulate in Nogales, and Chicanos por la Causa, an equity nonprofit.
City staff, Thompson said, surveyed the residents at NHA, asking them to recommend courses and activities for the space. They got a long list of suggestions, he added.
“We ended up with cooking classes, which we're going to call nutrition classes,” he said. “Beauty school type of thing. Haircuts.”
“And of course,” he added, gesturing around the gym, “basketball.”
The space, he said, will officially open to the public at a later date.