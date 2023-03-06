TCA

"Driving AZ - Tubac,” is part of the “NOMAD: Art From The Road” exhibit of paintings by Randall Lee Case now on display at Tubac Center of the Arts.

Tubac Center of the Arts is offering a tour, talk and concert in March, in addition to several exhibits.

• March 9: Art Speaks. Mary Jo McCullen, docent at the Tucson Museum of Art, will deliver a talk focusing on “cowboy art” in Basha’s Western Art Collection. Starts at 5 p.m. Free for TCA members, $10 for guests and nonmembers. Call (520) 398-2371 to reserve a seat.

Homero Ceron and friends will present an evening of Latin Cuban Jazz music on March 17.


