Tubac Center of the Arts is offering a tour, talk and concert in March, in addition to several exhibits.
• March 9: Art Speaks. Mary Jo McCullen, docent at the Tucson Museum of Art, will deliver a talk focusing on “cowboy art” in Basha’s Western Art Collection. Starts at 5 p.m. Free for TCA members, $10 for guests and nonmembers. Call (520) 398-2371 to reserve a seat.
• March 10-12: Open Studio Tour. Participants in this annual free event can visit the studios of 52 artists in Tubac, Tumacacori, Carmen, Rio Rico and Green Valley on this self-guided tour, held each of the three days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 10 will feature an additional “Gallery Night” in Tubac, 4-7 p.m. A preview exhibition is now on display at TCA. Visitors can pick up a studio tour guide there; more information also available at tubacarts.org/open-studio-tour.
• March 17: Concert. Homero Ceron and friends present an evening of Latin Cuban Jazz music starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$35. Call TCA at (520) 398-2371 or go to tubacarts.org/performing-arts to purchase tickets.
• In addition to the Open Studio Tour exhibit, two new exhibits are now on display at TCA: “Impressions: The Art of the Print,” a national juried printmaking exhibit; and “NOMAD: Art From The Road,” featuring the paintings of Randall Lee Case.
TCA is is located at 9 Plaza Road in Tubac. It’s open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday.