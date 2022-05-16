A lot of people in the Ambos Nogales community have the good fortune of being bilingual.
But for Paulina Ruelas, mastering two languages wasn’t enough. In addition to English and Spanish, the 18-year-old scholastic star has made the effort to learn Italian and German. She’s attained fluency in Italian, and is almost there in German, she said.
“Ever since I was little, I told my parents that I wanted to be a language teacher,” she said.
These days, her passion for language has her oriented more toward a career in translation. “Something that allows me to travel, learn more languages, learn about new cultures.”
Ruelas, the valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Lourdes Catholic High School, is now headed for the University of Arizona, where she’s set to study pre-business in the Honors College. But her goals, she said, are still focused around languages. “Because that’s what I really like.”
She’ll start as a sophomore at the UA after earning a number of credits through Pima Community College and the College-Level Examination Program (CLEP) while at Lourdes.
And while you might not expect CLEP testing to be at the top of the list of someone’s favorite high school memories, Ruelas said that for her, it was an unforgettable experience. That’s thanks to Lourdes Principal Sandra Contreras, who made the trips to the test center in Tucson enjoyable.
“It’s very fun. We play the music super loud, she takes us shopping afterward, we go eat,” Ruelas said.
Thrived at Lourdes
Ruelas, who lives in Nogales, Sonora, started attended school in Arizona in the fourth grade, at Sacred Heart Catholic School. She enrolled at Lourdes starting in the seventh grade.
“There’s a lot of good things you hear about Lourdes: It’s a great place, it’s a very tight-knit community because the classes are so small,” she said of her decision to study there. “There’s a lot of help from the teachers and everyone who comes to the school will tell you something good about it. It was very convincing.”
Asked to name her favorite high school subjects at Lourdes, she started with math. And she was fortunate to have two very good teachers, beginning with Gina Tatil. “I feel like she had a great way of explaining; it was always super easy,” Ruelas said.
More recently, her math teacher was Marilex Anapi.
“She finds ways to make it fun, since we have her for three hours every day consecutively, for math and physics. She always makes us play games, we play Kahoots and stuff in a way that we will remember.”
English teacher Mary Glenn had a similar knack for making learning fun, Ruelas said.
“She shows us a lot of movies, different versions, so we can see how points of view change the story. And she helped us a lot with the college application process. She’s always told us to be ourselves, to follow whatever vocations are heart calls us to, and she’s been really helpful throughout.”
Ruelas took two years of Italian at Lourdes through an online program offered by Creighton University in Nebraska. She studied the language independently during her senior year.
She began learning German after she was accepted to a German exchange program. The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to her study abroad plan, but it didn’t end her efforts to learn German. “I was like, ‘I was going to go learn it, why not learn it here?’”
She now studies both languages online with native speakers, and buys books in the languages for additional practice.
Helping others
Ruelas’ extra-curricular activities at LCHS include serving as president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter, as vice-president of the student council, and as a member of business club, which runs a store in the afternoons, selling snacks.
She’s also been involved in the Kino Teens, a school group that works with the Kino Border Initiative, a Jesuit ministry that provides aid to migrants in the local area.
“It’s very mind-opening because we live on the border so we physically see it every day,” she said. “When you cross back to Mexico, you can see the migrants being crossed back. And they only carry a backpack and the most essential things that they need. It’s heartbreaking to see them, and the fact that we can help and do something for them is very rewarding.”
The help the Kino Teens provide includes meeting with the migrants at the KBI’s “comedor,” a meals site in Nogales, Sonora. The students help provide them with food, clothes and personal hygiene items, and the Kino Teens recently collected almost 4,000 diapers for migrants families through a diaper drive, Ruelas said.
“We are required to do service hours here; it’s like a requirement for graduation. But at this point, I feel like we don’t do it just to get a grade,” she said, adding: “It’s nice knowing that we can do something, and we are doing something.”
Even when she’s not in school or participating in school-related activities, she said, “I really like thinking. I like studying, I like learning – my free time is spent learning.”
For the past 10 years, she’s been learning and practicing the guitar. And she’s been playing piano for six. But just for fun.
In addition to expressing appreciation for the teachers and staff at LCHS, Ruelas gave a shout-out to her parents Esmeralda Canales and David Ruelas. Her stepsister and two stepbrothers, all significantly older than her, have also been a big help, she said, not only with emotional support, but also by paying for online classes and school-related expenses.