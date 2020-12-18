Luis Longorio, a senior at Nogales High School, is headed to the University of Notre Dame in Indiana on a four-year scholarship.
He “matched” with Notre Dame through the 2020 QuestBridge National College Match, a program that connects high-achieving high school seniors with full four-year scholarships to top colleges. The match scholarship is offered as part of a financial aid package provided by the college that covers costs including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses.
This year, there were more than 18,500 applicants for the program, and QuestBridge’s 42 college partners matched with a record number of 1,464 finalists.
Longorio is a candidate for the International Baccalaureate diploma at NHS and has been involved in activities including the Future Business Leaders of America and the Apaches football team. He has also served as a teen health facilitator in the Summer Youth Institute at Mariposa Community Health Center.