“The Prizes of May,” an annual judged art show, recently opened at Hilltop Gallery in Nogales with the announcement of the winners.
There were four judged categories this year, and the winners are as follows:
Student Division:
• First Place: Rebecca Sellman
• Second Place: Ytzel Sanchez
• Third Place: Lily De La Rosa
• Honorable Mention: Suba De La Rosa
Dimensional:
• First Place: Rob White
• Second Place: David Weatherbie
• Third Place: Israel Hoyer
• Honorable Mention: Walter Hill
Painting and Drawing:
• First Place: Virginia Carroll
• Second Place: Grecia Solorio
• Third Place: Lisa Tanuta
• Honorable Mention: Grecia Solorio
Photography:
• First Place: Bruce Norman
• Second Place: Michael Mock
• Third Place: Tom Daniel
• Honorable Mention: Priscilla Nefftys
The exhibit will remain on display at the gallery through Wednesday, May 26. Regular gallery hours are 12:30-4:40 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, call (520) 287-5515 or see hilltopgallery.org.