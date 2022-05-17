Mariachi Fest

Ballet Folklorico Tapatio from Tucson performs at the 2013 Mariachi Festival at Patagonia Lake State Park. They are scheduled to return for this year's event.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The annual Mariachi Festival and Wine Tasting is returning to Patagonia Lake State Park on Saturday, May 21.

In addition to music, folkloric dancing, local wineries, food and activities for kids, this year’s event includes a car show.

The event is set to run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the cost is $20 per vehicle (park gates are open 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.). Bring your own seating.

The entertainment schedule is as follows:

• 10 a.m. Mariachi Sonido de México

• 11:10 a.m. Ballet Folklórico Alexa Zozaya

• 12:10 p.m. Fiesta de las Piñatas

• 1:30 p.m. Ballet Folklórico Tapatio

• 2:40 p.m. Mariachi Son de mi Tierra

• 4 p.m. Ballet Folklórico Ojo de Dios

• 5 p.m. Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Folklórico

• 6 p.m. Mariachi Son de Mi Tierra

Food options will include vendors selling kettle corn, Indian fry bread, carne asada, fruit cups, snow cones and more.

Adults can enjoy the products of local wineries including Elgin Winery, Arizona Hops and Vines, Sonoita Vineyards and Kief Joshua. Breweries from Tucson will also be on hand.

Children's activities include face painting and a Kids' Corner featuring crafts and other fun.

For more information, see azstateparks.com/patagonia-lake.



Tags

Load comments