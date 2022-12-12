More than 100 people representing a cross-section of the community celebrated the seventh annual Mariposa Cares community outreach program, which plans to distribute more than 300 individually wrapped holiday gifts this holiday season.
The program, which connected with 61 families and 138 children this year, is under the auspices of Mariposa Community Health Center. Referrals come from employees from various MCHC departments who identify people with needs through their daily interactions.
This year, Mariposa Cares, in partnership with the Care Coordination department at MCHC, will also assist 20 senior citizens identified as “vulnerable” by providing them dinner, gifts and activities over the holidays.
“This addresses the huge issue of loneliness, which leads to a lower quality of life,” Yara Castro, MCHC’s health and social services manager, told guests at the event held last Thursday at the First Bank Yuma building.
Beyond meeting patients’ needs through primary medical care, MCHC focuses on their overall needs, she said. This is done through resources and programs that address such areas as domestic and sexual violence; maternal child health, integrated health services, integrated behavioral health, youth-driven initiatives, pharmacy and the Women Infants Children (WIC) program.
In thanking those who help make the Mariposa Cares project successful, including MCHC employees in particular, Castro said: “We recognize that Mariposa does not work alone. Our partnerships and collaborations have a proven track record that together we improve the quality of life in our community.”