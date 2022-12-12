More than 100 people representing a cross-section of the community celebrated the seventh annual Mariposa Cares community outreach program, which plans to distribute more than 300 individually wrapped holiday gifts this holiday season.

The program, which connected with 61 families and 138 children this year, is under the auspices of Mariposa Community Health Center. Referrals come from employees from various MCHC departments who identify people with needs through their daily interactions.



