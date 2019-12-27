Mariposa Community Health Center held its annual Mariposa Cares celebration on Dec. 12.
The program began in 2015 to support local families during the holiday season. During the past four years, MCHC said, Mariposa Cares has grown thanks to the “overwhelming desire of Mariposa employees to give back to the community.”
MCHC employees come into contact with children and families in need on a regular basis, the health center said in a news release, adding: “Through Mariposa Cares, employees have the opportunity to give back by sponsoring these children and their families through gifts and food baskets.”
This year, 130 children and 57 families benefitted from the program.
“Mariposa is grateful to the compassion and generosity of their employees to provide children and families with a memorable holiday.
(From a news release submitted by Marco Leon of Mariposa Community Health Center.)