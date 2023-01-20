Marlon Avantyr has always been drawn to nature. Starting in his youth in Texas filled with fishing, hiking, biking and paddling, it grew into a 22-year career with the National Park Service.
Avantyr is now bringing his human resource background and love of the outdoors to the National Forest Service as the Nogales District ranger, a role that combines managing people and resources.
He called his move from the NPS to NFS, “serendipitous.”
“I was working up in Lassen Volcanic National Park last and came down here for a visit with my girlfriend a year ago and we explored,” he said. “I have been all over the Southwest and love this area, she fell in love with the place and we ended up buying some land (in Rio Rico).”
“The job opened up and I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to get a job close to where our land is?’ And it kind of snowballed from there. It wasn’t that I was looking to leave or looking to move here or anywhere. It just sort of fell together.”
Avantyr has worked for eight national parks, including the Grand Canyon, a park in Guam and one in Hawaii. After graduating from college, he hiked the Appalachian Trail and traveled to 47 states in a year.
The Nogales Ranger District includes four mountain ranges north and west of Nogales/Rio Rico: The Santa Rita Mountains to the north and the Pajarito, Tumacacori and San Luis mountains to the west. Popular recreation spots in the district include Peña Blanca Lake and Madera Canyon.
Since taking over the district ranger position previously held by Jim Copeland at the beginning of the year, Avantyr has been getting acclimated.
“It’s mostly orientation and seeing the resource, learning where things are,” he said.
Coronado National Forest Public Affairs Officer Starr Farrell said the district ranger sets the tone for the entire district.
“They’re the ones who guide where that district is going, they make the decisions and they help lead the district and employees in this formed identity,” she said. “With Marlon’s background with the National Park Service, working with partners, he’s going to be able to bring that to the forest service here at the Nogales Ranger District, bring all that enthusiasm and forward thinking.”
Farrell said the major difference between NPS and NFS comes down to management style.
“The National Park Service is preservation and the Forest Service is conservation, that’s going to be your biggest philosophical ways they manage the lands,” she said.
National Forests are managed for multiple uses like timber, recreation, grazing, wildlife, fish and more.