Marlon Avantyr is leading the Nogales Ranger District for the U.S. Forest Service after a 22-year career with the National Park Service.

 Photo by Jamie Verwys

Marlon Avantyr has always been drawn to nature. Starting in his youth in Texas filled with fishing, hiking, biking and paddling, it grew into a 22-year career with the National Park Service.

Avantyr is now bringing his human resource background and love of the outdoors to the National Forest Service as the Nogales District ranger, a role that combines managing people and resources.



