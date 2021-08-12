Mariposa Community Health Center hosted its annual celebration of World Breastfeeding Week at the Community Health Services downtown location on Aug. 4.
Approximately 30 women, children and community supporters gathered to learn about the history and benefits of breastfeeding. Refreshments and snacks were served, and donated prizes were raffled to participants.
The theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week was “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility.” It sought to show how breastfeeding contributes to everyone’s survival, health and wellbeing, and to protect breastfeeding worldwide, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19.
The local celebration was organized by Mariposa’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, in partnership with MCHC’s Maternal Child Health (MCH) program, and Dental and Child and Family Resources.
For more information on breastfeeding services and support, contact Mariposa’s WIC Program at (520) 287-4994.
(From a news release submitted by Mariposa Community Health Center.)