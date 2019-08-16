Mariposa Community Health Center joined its counterparts nationwide to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers during the week of Aug. 4-10.
The theme of this year’s National Health Center Week was “America’s Health Centers: Rooted in Communities,” and according to a news release from MCHC, it “highlighted how health centers like Mariposa are at the forefront of a nationwide shift in addressing environmental and social factors as an integral part of primary care, reaching beyond the walls of conventional medicine to address the factors that may cause sickness, such as lack of nutrition, mental illness, homelessness and substance use disorders.”
Each day of National Health Center Week was dedicated to a particular focus area, and MCHC kicked off the week at the Crossroads Nogales Mission in Nogales by providing more than 100 meals from Las Vigas Steak Ranch to people in need.
Then, to show appreciation to staff who dedicate their time to serving the community, the center held an employee appreciation breakfast on Tuesday, hosted by Charisma Catering. Wednesday’s focus was to show appreciation to patients, and MCHC distributed branded hot/cold packs to those who visited the center.
On Thursday, an evening event was held to thank community stakeholders for their support, and additionally recognize the more than 30 Mariposa employees who have served the center for over 20 years. Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino was in attendance and expressed his appreciation for MCHC’s efforts to assist the community.
To close out the week’s events, a health fair was held Friday at the center’s Nogales campus.
MCHC’s history in the community began in Nogales in 1980, later expanding to Rio Rico, Tubac and Patagonia.
“The center is proud to serve more than half of the residents of Santa Cruz County and we thank all of our patients, staff and stakeholders for contributing to the success and growth to provide access to high quality health care,” said Ed Sicurello, the health center’s CEO.
(From a news release submitted by the Mariposa Community Health Center.)