Mariposa Community Health Center was named a winner in the nonprofit sector of the 2020 Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona’s Torch Awards for Business Ethics.
The Torch Awards, normally an elaborate gala event, was presented on June 18 in a virtual ceremony due to the pandemic. Sponsored this year in large part by South32, the event honors organizations “committed to the highest standards of ethics and trust when dealing with customers, employees and the community,” the BBB said.
“Winning this award provides external recognition for the work we all do every day taking care of our patients and communities,” said Ed Sicurello, the health center’s CEO. “It speaks to how well we demonstrate our cultural beliefs of patient first, maximize outcomes and show empathy in everything we do. I appreciate the contributions all employees make to the work we do.”
MCHC was founded in 1980 through the efforts of Dr. Tad Pfister, who was health officer for the County Health Department.
The founding of the clinic was in response to unmet health needs in Santa Cruz County. Since then, MCHC has continued to grow at its main campus on Mastick Way in Nogales, with services also provided at satellite clinics in Patagonia, Rio Rico and Tubac. The clinic now employs 300 people.