More than 120 people took part in the sixth annual "Meet and Greet" sponsored by the Promoting Healthy Students Initiative (PHSI) at the County Superintendent of Schools' Office.

"Our annual Meet and Greet events aim to bring school personnel and agencies together in order to connect schools to the resources that are available in our community," said Teresa Sprigg, PHSI director. "This shared experience provides schools with the tools they need to help their families."



