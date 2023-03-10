More than 120 people took part in the sixth annual "Meet and Greet" sponsored by the Promoting Healthy Students Initiative (PHSI) at the County Superintendent of Schools' Office.
"Our annual Meet and Greet events aim to bring school personnel and agencies together in order to connect schools to the resources that are available in our community," said Teresa Sprigg, PHSI director. "This shared experience provides schools with the tools they need to help their families."
Thirty-two agencies set up booths during the March 1 gathering on the second floor of the Santa Cruz County Complex, where they offered information, flyers and brochures highlighting the services they provide.
According to Sprigg, a number of participants said they had been unaware of how many of programs and support services exist in the community.
"In our exit surveys, 84 percent of participants said that the event was exceptional and 78 percent rated the information and handouts as exceptional," she said, adding that one participant mentioned how effective and efficient it was to have the agencies all in the same place at the same time.
Meet and Greet participants receive a Community Outreach Guide that lists local agencies with the services they offer and their contact information. To obtain a copy of the guide, contact Sprigg at tsprigg@santacruzcountyaz.gov. For more information, call PHSI at (520) 375-7952 or (520) 375-7962.