Hilltop

Artist Celine Castro-King works on the invitation to the 2021 Members Show at Hilltop Gallery. The Gallery is now planning its 2022 show, which will be the 50th edition of the exhibit.

 File photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Hilltop Gallery in Nogales and the Tubac Center of the Arts are both spreading the word about upcoming members’ exhibits.

Hilltop Gallery has issued a call to artists ahead of its upcoming 50th Annual Members Show, set to open to the public with a reception on Sunday, Sept. 11.



Tags

Load comments