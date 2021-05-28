The American Legion Ridge Igo Post 23 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2066 are inviting the public to attend Memorial Day commemorations in Nogales.
Activities begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 30 at the Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, where veterans will decorate the graves with U.S. flags. The public is invited to attend, though participants are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
Afterward, the veterans will gather at the VFW post on Grand Avenue for a menudo breakfast.
Then on Monday, May 31, veterans will assemble once again at the cemetery for a ceremony starting at 10 a.m. to honor veterans who have died. “Ceremony will be as brief as possible,” an announcement said.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the origin of Memorial Day can be traced back to May 5, 1868 when Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, the head of an organization of Union veterans called the Grand Army of the Republic established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. May 30 was likely chosen as the date of the observance because flowers would be in bloom around the nation.
After World War I, the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all U.S. military conflicts, and in 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress.
In December 2000, the U.S. Congress and the president signed the National Moment of Remembrance Act into law, which encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation.