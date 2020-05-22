The American Legion Ridge Igo Post 23 is inviting the public to attend a Memorial Day ceremony in Nogales.
The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 25 at the veterans section of the Nogales City Cemetery, and will include the participation of the American Legion’s color guard/fire team, motorcycle riders and post officers.
The event will start with an opening prayer, followed by the posting of a memorial wreath at the Veterans Monument, a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the memorial wreath will be placed at the grave of U.S. Army Sgt. Manuel Bonorand, the most recently deceased Nogales veteran.
“Social distancing will be observed,” Post 23 said in an announcement.