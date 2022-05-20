The American Legion Ridge Igo Post 23 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2066 are planning to honor their deceased brothers and sisters with a slate of Memorial Day commemorations in Nogales.
Activities begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 29 at the Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, where veterans will decorate the graves with U.S. flags.
Afterward, the participating veterans will gather at El Zarape restaurant for a menudo breakfast.
Then on Monday, May 30, veterans, their families and guests, will assemble once again at the cemetery for a ceremony starting at 10 a.m. to honor veterans who have died in conflicts from World War I to the present.
The ceremony will begin with a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem, followed by speeches by the mayor and local post commanders. There will be a reading of the names of fallen soldiers, a presentation of memorial wreaths, a 21-gun salute and a playing of “Taps.”
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the origin of Memorial Day can be traced back to May 5, 1868 when Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, the head of an organization of Union veterans called the Grand Army of the Republic established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. May was likely chosen for the observance because flowers are in bloom around the nation.
After World War I, the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all U.S. military conflicts, and in 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress.
In December 2000, the U.S. Congress and the president signed the National Moment of Remembrance Act into law, which encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation.