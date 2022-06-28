Marcos Moreno Baez, who took over as the new Mexican consul general in Nogales, Ariz. last month, hosted an exposition and performance by members of “Nogaleria,” a group that focuses on urban art meant to portray the cultural history and identity of Ambos Nogales.
Since the summer of 2020, Nogaleria members Priscilla “Nefftys” Rodriguez, Gerardo Frias and Tony Plak, with help from others, have painted an array of murals along the Pasaje Morelos alleyway in Nogales, Sonora, as well as a “Nogales” sarape-themed logo on the first block of Terrace Avenue and a depiction of jazz legend Charles Mingus on the second block of Arroyo Boulevard in Nogales, Ariz.
During the event at the consulate last Thursday, Moreno lauded their efforts to “democratize” art in an era when it’s not always available for the enjoyment for a large sector of society. He likened their mission to that of the consulate.
“Our mission is to be more inclusive with the community,” he said.
“To me, art is the best, most viable and exemplary way to highlight the community or communities because we are talking about Ambos Nogales,” Moreno said.
Rodriguez addressed the small crowd, saying the aim of “Nogaleria,” in collaboration with the University of Arizona’s Conflucencenter, is to take their art “to the streets at no cost to the people … to preserve the culture and history through murals as well as music and poetry.”
Asked if their work has stirred any controversy, as has happened in the past with the work of some urban artists and writers in Nogales, Plak said: “Our focus has always been not to address controversy. Our focus is local flora, fauna, some history. Images of violence, images of a wall, no. We try to give a different view. People hear Nogales and right away they think of the wall.”
His colleague Frias said: “Once we painted an image that included the wall, but we tried to kind of camouflage it. I don’t like to portray pain. This is about turning the tortilla. We focus on the positive and it has functioned really well for us because people share [their art] extensively and that is very gratifying.”
The event culminated with Rodriguez rapping an original song about Mingus, who was born in Nogales and is the subject of a “Nogaleria” mural behind the old Noon Building between Grand Avenue and Arroyo Boulevard. She followed up with “Downtown,” some verses she wrote about the Nogales experience through generations.
Lastly, Aztlan X played a couple of upbeat border-related numbers, “Viernes por la Mañana” and “Serenata Monsonera.”
The “Nogaleria” exhibit is on display through July 15 in the Salon Bicentenario of the Mexican Consulate, located at 135 W. Cardwell St. in Nogales. It’s open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.