A Nogales charter school was one of five Arizona schools to win a national award for excellence announced last week.
Mexicayotl Academy, a bilingual K-8 charter school on Grand Avenue, was honored by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020.
“We are proud to share that our hard work has been recognized on a national level,” the school wrote in a post to its Facebook page.
The Department of Education announced the 2020 awards in a Sept. 24 news release.
“The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content,” it said.
The department recognizes schools based on student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates, according to the news release. Schools can be honored as “exemplary high performing schools” and “exemplary achievement gap closing schools.”
Mexicayotl earned its designation as an exemplary high performing school.
A total of 367 schools around the country earned the blue ribbon distinction this year, including 17 charter schools. The other four winning schools in Arizona are in the Phoenix metropolitan area.