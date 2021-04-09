The Rio Rico High School theatre program is now accepting applications for its summer programming for middle school-aged students.
The program will run weekdays at RRHS from 8 a.m to 5 p.m., May 31 through June 19, with activities and classes in areas including vocal, dance, acting, light/sound, costumes/hair/makeup, set building/props/painting and more.
It will conclude with a Saturday performance of “Annie Jr.,” which tells the story of a spunky Depression-era orphan determined to find her parents.
Camp staff is comprised of RRHS theatre students and alumni.
All rising fifth-graders through incoming high school freshman are invited. The cost is $55 per student, or $80 for two siblings.
Registration is now open and will close on May 15. Registration materials and information are available here.