Friday, April 22 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of jazz legend Charles Mingus in Nogales.
The following day, Santa Cruz Advocates for the Arts’ The Mingus Project will mark the occasion with a Mingus Centennial Jazz Celebration near the former site of Camp Little, where Mingus’ father served as a sergeant in a segregated unit of the U.S. Army.
Saturday’s events begin at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a slate of speakers to mark the completion of the Mingus Memorial at 10 Western Avenue, near the intersection with Grand Avenue.
Festivities will then shift to the nearby First Bank Yuma complex at 825 Grand Ave., where six different acts will take the stage.
The music begins at 11 a.m. with the Rio Rico High School Jazz Band, followed by the Nogales High School Jazz Band at noon and the NHS Alumni Jazz Band at 1 p.m.
The Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra takes the stage at 2 p.m. They’re led by artistic director Pablo Sanhueza, a central figure in the Kansas City Latin jazz scene since he relocated from from Chile in 1996.
Sanhueza co-founded the Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra in 2018. It’s described on his website as “the first performance and education nonprofit in the Midwestern United States dedicated to salsa, Latin jazz and the intersection of Latin American folkloric dance.”
They’ll be followed on Saturday by Alan Lewine’s AZ Xtet at 3 p.m. They describe their sound as an “exciting mix of hard-hitting music drawing on the entire history of the jazz genre, with an emphasis on the three Big Ms: Mingus, Monk and Morton (Jelly Roll).”
The Xtet says it’s putting a heavy emphasis on the sound of the Mingus ensembles of the early-mid-1960s during the centennial year of his birth, “plus a selection of sweet Latin classics originating from Mexico and Cuba, but done our way.”
The headlining act, set to take the stage at 4 p.m., is the Mingus Dynasty Quintet, a five-person version of the seven-pierce Mingus Dynasty group. It was organized by Mingus’ widow, Sue Mingus, following his death in 1979, and originally included only musicians who had performed with Mingus – with the exception of the bassist.
Today, new generations of musicians are joining in the legacy project. But two of those who are set to perform in Nogales on Saturday – trumpeter Jack Walrath and saxophonist Charles McPherson – are former musical partners of Mingus.
Walrath recorded with Mingus on the “Changes One” and “Changes Two” albums in 1974, contributing his own composition, “Black Bats and Poles,” to “Changes Two.”
McPherson joined up with Mingus in 1960, replacing the legendary saxophonist Eric Dolphy when he was only 20. McPherson continued to work with Mingus for the next 14 years.
Mingus left Nogales at an early age and grew up mainly in Los Angeles. But his connection to the city has been memorialized throughout the years.
In 1993, a jazz group from Tucson helped Nogales fans organize a Mingus festival. When it failed to become an annual event, Jose Luis Toledo and other local Mingus fans sponsored a concert each April beginning in 2000, to coincide with the musician’s birthday. That tradition morphed into the annual Charles Mingus Jazz Festival starting in 2008.
The event was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back in 2022 with a name – Mingus Centennial Jazz Celebration – reflecting the historic nature of the year.
Saturday’s memorial dedication and concert are free. For more information, see www.mingusamongus.com/nogales or call (520) 287-3685.