Saturday, April 22 will mark 101 years since jazz legend Charles Mingus was born in Nogales.
And as part of an annual celebration of the musical giant, five jazz groups will perform on Saturday as part of the Charles Mingus Hometown Jazz Festival, set to run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the 1st Bank of Yuma, 825 N. Grand Ave. Admission is free.
Performers include student bands from Nogales and Rio Rico high schools, as well as two more groups with local roots: the NHS Alumni Band, which made its festival debut at last year’s event, and the Borderline 8 NHS Dixieland Band.
In addition, the lineup includes the Jack Walrath Quintet, featuring Walrath on trumpet, Arthur Vint on drums, Evan Dain on bass, Max Goldschmid on saxophone and Cynthia Hilts on piano.
Walrath recorded with Mingus on his “Changes One” and “Changes Two” albums in 1974, contributing his own composition, “Black Bats and Poles,” to “Changes Two.” He’ll speak about Mingus and his compositions during the quartet’s set.
The festival venue is near the former site of Camp Little, where Mingus’ father served as a sergeant in a segregated unit of the U.S. Army. It’s also across the street from a Mingus Memorial Park that was dedicated last April 22 during the Mingus Centennial Jazz Celebration.
Mingus left Nogales at an early age and grew up mainly in Los Angeles. But his connection to the city has been memorialized throughout the years.
In 1993, a jazz group from Tucson helped Nogales fans organize a Mingus festival. When it failed to become an annual event, Jose Luis Toledo and other local Mingus fans sponsored a concert each April beginning in 2000, to coincide with the musician’s birthday. That tradition morphed into the annual Charles Mingus Jazz Festival starting in 2008.
The event was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2022. It’s organized by the Mingus Project of the Santa Cruz Advocates for the Arts.