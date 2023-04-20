Mingus

Saturday's festival will feature interpretations of Charles Mingus compositions, such as his classic number, "Haitian Fight Song."

 File photo

Saturday, April 22 will mark 101 years since jazz legend Charles Mingus was born in Nogales.

And as part of an annual celebration of the musical giant, five jazz groups will perform on Saturday as part of the Charles Mingus Hometown Jazz Festival, set to run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the 1st Bank of Yuma, 825 N. Grand Ave. Admission is free.



