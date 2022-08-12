Eleven years ago, Christina and Cesar Romero nervously took their daughter to begin her educational odyssey at Montessori de Santa Cruz, a free public charter school and tuition-based preschool that opened in 2000 in the historic Tubac Presidio Schoolhouse.
Now Chrissy-Lu Romero, who started in pre-kinder, is “thriving as a freshman with ASU Prep Digital,” her mother said. “They want her to be in an honors program.”
Based on Chrissy-Lu's experience, the Romeros, who live in Tubac, enrolled their two other daughters, Czarina, who is now excelling in the fifth grade, and Cleo, who just started pre-kinder. However, Czarina and Cleo won't be graduating from the historic schoolhouse or the school's more recent location behind the fire station in Tubac.
Instead, they're continuing their studies at the school’s even newer location at 2875 E. Frontage Road in Amado, where an opening ceremony was held on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The Romeros toured the school that day and were impressed.
“I really believe they create a love for learning, at least for my kids,” said Christina Romero. “This environment is perfect for the school to expand.”
Montessori de Santa Cruz was founded by a group of parents led by Santa Cruz County native Todd Harrison, who has served as the school’s president since it opened in 22 years ago.
Having provided instruction from pre-kinder through sixth grades all these years, the school is now adding a middle school for seventh- and eighth-graders, Harrison announced during the ceremony
The middle school will be accommodated in the newly constructed upstairs within the building’s 10,000 square feet. The five-acre site provides plenty of space to grow its programs – both indoors and outdoors, Harrison said.
Part of the Montessori de Santa Cruz mission is “to create an environment wherein the highest potential of each child - spiritual, emotional, physical, and intellectual – may be realized.” Harrison said that the new facility will enable that mission and allow for “many more years of educating critical thinkers, global citizens and well-rounded passionate children.”
He said that securing, remodeling and setting up the new facility involved a joint effort. He gave special thanks to Principal Amanda Huerta, the school staff, several parents, and contractor Aaron Klink and AKM Builders, whom he said went “above and beyond” on the project. He also acknowledged board members, including fellow founder Laurinda Oswald, Bob Ochoa, Claudia Welden and Deela Roe.