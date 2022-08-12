Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Eleven years ago, Christina and Cesar Romero nervously took their daughter to begin her educational odyssey at Montessori de Santa Cruz, a free public charter school and tuition-based preschool that opened in 2000 in the historic Tubac Presidio Schoolhouse.

Now Chrissy-Lu Romero, who started in pre-kinder, is “thriving as a freshman with ASU Prep Digital,” her mother said. “They want her to be in an honors program.”



Tags

Load comments