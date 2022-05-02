Poems written by Montessori de Santa Cruz students won a number of prizes in the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's 22nd Annual Earth Day Poetry Contest for students in grades K-8.
As part of the contest, students were instructed to write a poem about the Sonoran Desert.
Judges from the museum and the UA Poetry Center considered 450 student poems submitted by librarians, teachers and parents from around Southern Arizona. From that pool, they chose four written by students at Montessori de Santa Cruz in Tubac for recognition.
In the Grade 5 category, Max Ringer won first place for his poem "Sonoran Sentry."
Jaime de la Rosa, who won first place in the 2021 contest as a fourth-grader, was the second place winner with "The Lone Coyote." Juliet Spaulding was an honorable mention for "Exploring the Sonoran Desert."
Fourth-grader Elliott Spaulding also earned an honorable mention for his poem "The Harris Hawk."
The students received packets with letters of recognition, certificates and a free family passes to the museum. All winning poems will also be posted on the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum website at desertmuseum.org.
Ringer, as a first-place winner, also earned a 2022 membership to the museum's Coati Kids' Club.
The Montessori de Santa Cruz prize-winners are students of Jolanne Palumbo.