In celebration of World Breastfeeding Week, a group of expecting and breastfeeding mothers gathered at the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College on Wednesday to learn about the benefits of breastfeeding and share stories about their motherhood experiences.

“This is a motivation for women,” said 28-year-old mother Marlen Castellanos. “Many times when we start breastfeeding, we need a little motivation and this is a program where you get help, you’re motivated and you’re celebrated.”

Breastfeeding week

Community leaders, volunteers, expecting mothers, parents and their babies gathered to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week.


