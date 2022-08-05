In celebration of World Breastfeeding Week, a group of expecting and breastfeeding mothers gathered at the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College on Wednesday to learn about the benefits of breastfeeding and share stories about their motherhood experiences.
“This is a motivation for women,” said 28-year-old mother Marlen Castellanos. “Many times when we start breastfeeding, we need a little motivation and this is a program where you get help, you’re motivated and you’re celebrated.”
According to Andrea Tapia, breastfeeding consultant for the Women Infants and Children (WIC) program at Mariposa Community Health Center (MCHC), breastfeeding week is a international celebration held annually during the first week in August. The purpose of the event is to bring awareness and to educate the community about the benefits of breastfeeding.
“Every year we have a different theme,” Tapia said. “This year’s theme is ‘Let’s promote breastfeeding by supporting and educating.’”
As the sound of cooing babies filled the large college lecture hall, which was decorated with blue, pink and yellow balloons, attendees were given a short presentation led by Tapia on the benefits of breastfeeding, such as strengthening the bond between mother and child.
Representatives from other local organizations that serve women, children and families, such as MCHC’s Maternal Child Health and Dental Program, Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital and Child and Family Resources, informed the attendees about resources available to them in the community.
Mothers were then asked to introduce themselves and share their stories with the group.
Alejandra Reyes, who is expecting her second child and signed up with the WIC program since the beginning of her pregnancy, said that this was her first time attending a breastfeeding week celebration.
“I like coming and meeting people.” she said. “There’s a lot of information that moms in general don’t know about, and it’s through events like these that you learn a lot through talking to people.”
Reyes was particularly happy to learn about a WhatsApp group chat called “Milky Mamma’s.” The group chat serves as a support network that new and expecting mothers can join regardless if they are part of the WIC program and ask for advice, exchange experiences and bond with other mothers. The group chat was created by Tapia in 2019.
“I feel very proud that I’m able to make a difference in their life,” Tapia said. “I’ve helped moms when they were at the point of, ‘I want to quit, I can’t do this,’ and all they really need is reassurance and support.”