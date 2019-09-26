A 2006 Rio Rico High School graduate and Rio Rico native is serving in the U.S. Navy with U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.
Petty Officer Second Class Michael Betz is a hospital corpsman, responsible for basic medical screening and healthcare support for service members and their families.
Betz credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Rio Rico.
“The diversity in Rio Rico helped me with being able to communicate and see the value in diversity,” Betz said. “That's a huge thing in the Navy as well.”
Naval Hospital Guam is comprised of the main hospital in Agana Heights and two branch clinics, medical and dental, on Naval Base Guam. The hospital’s staff consists of 516 active duty servicemembers and 201 civilians, contractors, reservists and volunteers who serve more than 26,000 beneficiaries.
“I like the interpersonal relationships with my colleagues, subordinates and patients,” Betz said. "It's nice to be part of an organization that helps others.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Betz said he is most proud of getting the Fleet Marine Force qualification.
“To some degree it's a rite of passage,” Betz said. “It shows a level of proficiency that not everyone has the skill or desire to achieve. It took a lot of work.”
Betz said that for him, serving in the Navy “means I am answering a call that's higher than your self-preservation. It's working for each other as well as your fellow sailors and the country at the same time.”