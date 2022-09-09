A new nonprofit organization is tackling roadside litter in Santa Cruz County, vowing to “clean up our county, one road, one ecosystem, one habitat at a time.”
Santa Cruz County Shining AZ held its first cleanup on Labor Day, with a focus on the East Frontage Road in Rio Rico’s produce warehouse district. Working along just 1.1 miles of roadway, they collected 30 bags of trash weighing more than 320 pounds, according to Jessy Zamorano, the Tubac-based organization’s president, executive director and founder.
Aside from a partial car bumper, most of the refuse consisted of personal-use items such as cans, bottles, cardboard and Styrofoam, Zamorano said.
“This event is the first of many roadway cleanups SCCSAZ has planned and includes multiple Santa Cruz River cleanups,” Zamorano said in a news release, adding that an ADOT road cleanup sign will be erected at the location to mark “the first of many more road cleanups to come.”
Santa Cruz County Shining AZ was established in May as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
“Our mission is to educate our county residents and businesses about the benefits of a community free of waste and litter,” Zamorano wrote in an email, adding that the group’s mission strategies include partnering with the national anti-litter organization Keep America Beautiful, introducing anti-littering educational materials into local schools and community organizations, and conducting regularly scheduled cleanups of local roads and the Santa Cruz River.
Other community groups who would like to join SCCSAZ’s efforts can call (520) 987-0076.