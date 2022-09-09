Purchase Access

A new nonprofit organization is tackling roadside litter in Santa Cruz County, vowing to “clean up our county, one road, one ecosystem, one habitat at a time.”

Santa Cruz County Shining AZ held its first cleanup on Labor Day, with a focus on the East Frontage Road in Rio Rico’s produce warehouse district. Working along just 1.1 miles of roadway, they collected 30 bags of trash weighing more than 320 pounds, according to Jessy Zamorano, the Tubac-based organization’s president, executive director and founder.



