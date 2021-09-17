Fifteen people who immigrated from countries as wide-ranging and diverse as Congo, Jamaica, Mexico, Syria, Venezuela and Vietnam took the oath of U.S. citizenship during a ceremony on Friday at Tumacácori National Historical Park.
The group included Francisco Javier Alvarez, a 42-year-old resident of Amado who originally hails from Nogales, Sonora.
Alvarez said he was 15 when he came to the United States and enrolled at Sahuarita High School. The father of four now works as a chef. After all those years here, he said, “It was time to become a U.S. citizen.”
“It’s a good feeling to become a U.S. citizen,” he said as he waited for Friday’s ceremony to begin. “I feel proud of myself; it’s a great goal to achieve.”
Alvarez has four daughters, including 17-year-old Vanessa Alvarez, who accompanied her father to the event.
“I’m really proud of him because I know it’s been a goal for him for a really long time, and I’m glad he’s been able to accomplish it,” she said.
New U.S. citizen Maria Torres, 18, also immigrated from Nogales, Sonora, moving to Tucson with her sister and mother when she was 5.
She said she started the citizenship process in May after previously living here as a permanent resident.
Now that she’s a U.S. citizen, Torres was looking forward to registering to vote. “That’s what I told my mom, that’s the first thing I’m doing,” she said.
Another new opportunity Torres is looking forward to? Jury duty.
“I know people think that’s annoying, but not being able to do it, you start thinking about it and actually wanting to do it,” she said.
Torres’ ambitions should please U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce MacDonald, who presided over Friday’s ceremony. During his remarks, the judge told the 15 honorees that among the many rights they now have as citizens, there are two he hopes they’ll embrace: voting and serving on a jury.
MacDonald spoke of the United States as a melting-pot nation with a predominant language and a single system of government. But he also noted that it’s a country of immigrants, and urged the new citizens to retain their individuality.
“I hope that each of you holds on to your varied cultures, your beautiful languages and your distinctive religious beliefs and celebrations,” he said.
Friday’s ceremony was held in conjunction with Citizenship Day, which is commemorated each year on Sept. 17, the day on which the final draft of the U.S. Constitution was signed in 1787.
Bob Love, superintendent of Tumacácori National Historical Park, told the attendees that this was 10th consecutive year the park has hosted a naturalization ceremony on Sept. 17. “It’s one of the neatest things that we do all year long,” he said.
The ceremony in Tumacácori, and others like it held at sites around the country, are hosted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Jesse Mendez, a deputy district supervisor for USCIS based in San Antonio, also spoke to the new citizens on Friday.
“It’s important to recognize that although you come from six different countries, today none of that matters because today you are a part of this country as much as any other United States citizen,” he said.
The new citizens themselves were also given the opportunity to take the podium, and a man originally from Jamaica called citizenship “the greatest opportunity.”
He said it was hard to find the right words to express his gratitude at being "part of this family,” but he signed off by sharing a two-word saying: “One love!”