A traveling exhibit that focuses on the critical role of water in life and health, with special emphasis on the Santa Cruz River, opened last Saturday at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.
“The river is probably the most important piece of nature that we have in the Tubac and Santa Cruz Valley area, and water is life,” said Caroline Fowler, a park volunteer.
“Water/Ways,” a Smithsonian Institution Museum on Main Street exhibit, includes two touch-screen interactive computers, professionally designed colorful information panels and local participation. It will be on view at the park until Dec. 1.
“What we’re seeing in this exhibit is telling us how to use the water properly,” Fowler said. “The part where you lift up an apple and it tells you how many gallons of water it took to grow an apple, it’s that kind of stuff people aren’t aware of. We live our daily lives turning water on and off never thinking about it.”
At Saturday’s opening, a moving tribute to water was presented by Gabriela Galup of Maki Maki Theater, who used knitted puppets representing a child and Mother Earth to touchingly show how barriers erected in rivers can harm or kill those living forms that depend on water.
Tohono O’odham Nation member Donny Preston opened the program with a traditional blessing for those in attendance, using eagle feathers and smoke from burning sage.
A talk on managing water resources was presented by Nicholas Paretti of the U.S. Geological Survey and a representative from the Sonoran Institute was on hand as well.
The “Water/Ways” exhibit is inside the park’s 1885 Schoolhouse and children’s artwork from the Global Community Communications Alliance School for Teens and Children in Tumacácori greets visitors at the entry.
On the school’s stage is an oral history video from the Tubac Historical Society showing spoken memories of significant Santa Cruz River floods by four local residents. In it, Douglas Cumming and Jan Fancher speak of the 1983 flood, Sally Hanson talks about the 1967 flood and Jessie Garrett Pafford discusses the 1914 flood.
Andrea Miritello of the Tubac Historical Society said it was satisfying to develop the video.
“I believe the presentation does exactly what we hoped it would do, give the exhibit a uniquely Tubac perspective and experience. Additionally, it achieved another THS goal of sharing our history with the public,” she said.
“Water/Ways” explores the endless motion of the water cycle, its effect on landscape, settlement and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality, a brochure explains.
It looks at political and economic efforts to ensure access to water and explores new ways to protect water resources.
The traveling exhibit has already been to nine small Arizona communities including Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Florence and the visitor center at the Glen Canyon Dam.
Major sponsors include Arizona Humanities, Arizona State University School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies, and the Salt River Project.
The Tubac Presidio State Historic Park at 1 Burruel St. is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults while the museum is closed, $2 for ages 7-13 and free for ages 6 and under. During the “Water/Ways” exhibit admission is free for Tubac residents who show proof of residence, such as a driver’s license, said Park Director Shannon Stone.
(Note: Kathleen Vandervoet, the reporter for this story, is a volunteer member of the Tubac Historical Society oral history committee which developed a video for the Water/Ways exhibit.)