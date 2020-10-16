Peer mentors are helping incoming freshmen make the transition to high school in Santa Cruz County during unusually challenging times.
The program matches pairs of mentors with a small group of freshmen and a “success coach,” according to a news release from the C-CREO Gear Up program at the Santa Cruz County School Superintendent’s Office, which is organizing the effort.
The members of these mentorship groups support each other through the freshmen’s first year of high school through weekly check-ins and virtual activities meant to promote a sense of belonging and discussion between mentors and mentees.
The organizers noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced this year’s freshman class “to start off their high school experience virtually, without being able to set foot on their school campus or make new friends face-to-face for the first nine weeks of school.”
RRHS freshman Annika Padilla is one of the students who has faced this challenge with the help of a mentoring group. She said the support “has helped me a lot.”
“The mentors were in my shoes three years ago and give great advice and tips to succeed in high school,” she said.
Preparations for the program began in July, when about 90 potential mentors from Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia Union, Lourdes Catholic and Pierson high schools attended a three-day “mentor bootcamp.”
“The main goal of the bootcamp was to teach the upperclassmen the value of building relationships,” the Superintendent’s Office said. “They learned to be effective listeners, how to help others build confidence, how to discover their talents and strengths, how to use mistakes to learn, how to guide and not direct by asking questions rather than provide the answers, and how to offer productive feedback.”
The mentoring groups then met for a virtual freshmen orientation session. A brief, weekly check-in through Zoom has followed, and will continue for those students choosing to remain in the online learning model. Students choosing the hybrid model will arrange for a weekly meeting on campus to continue receiving guidance from mentors and to follow up on goals.
The mentorship participants will earn a minimum of 30 community service hours for their time.
Nogales High School senior Lynette Valenzuela said she appreciates the opportunity to help others “toward the correct path for their future.”
“I wish that I had this chance when I was a freshmen because I would have had the confidence to be involved and seek guidance from upperclassmen,” she said.
For more information about the mentorship program, contact program director Maya Donnelly at mdonnelly@santacruzcountyaz.gov or (520) 375-7947, or see www.c-creo.org.
(From a news release submitted by the Santa Cruz County School Superintendent’s Office.)