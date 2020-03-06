The library at Challenger Elementary School in Nogales has been transformed into a place where students want to hang out before school, after school, and even during lunchtime, said Principal Christiana Valdez.
She credited Norma Fimbres, the school’s new library aide, for turning the library into a place “where exciting and fun things are happening.”
“Mrs. Fimbres has the passion of fostering the love of reading in all children,” Valdez said. “Her passion is contagious and ignites students to be a part of the good things happening at Challenger.”
Fimbres started a “golden ticket” program based on the book and film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” She wraps books with a few containing a golden ticket, and students get to pick out a mystery book to read.
“This program provides students the opportunity to talk and share their mystery book with their friends,” Fimbres said.
Challenger students from kindergarten through fifth grade visit the library daily as part of their educational program, and Fimbres collaborates with grade-level teachers to provide lessons in reading, writing and science as part of an extension of what students are learning in their classrooms, Valdez said.
Although new to her role as library aide, Fimbres has been a substitute teacher for the Nogales Unified School Distirct for five years, and she also taught third- and fourth-graders at a charter school.
“Teaching is a joy,” Fimbres said. “You can teach children anything; they are like sponges.”
(Submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)