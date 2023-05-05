When visitors walk into the Wittner Museum on Morley Avenue, they’re greeted by the warm glow of orange and rose-colored brushstrokes. Floor to ceiling, nearly 190 paintings line the gallery walls.

The museum, which opened to the public last Saturday, will feature the paintings of Patagonia-based artist Paula Wittner while also serving as a performance space for concerts, theater, “whatever comes our way,” according to Evan Kory, the museum’s volunteer director.

Evan Kory stands in the Wittner Museum.
Paula Wittner, a Patagonia-based artist, speaks with visitors during Saturday's launch of the Wittner Museum.
Volunteer Lazslo Kantor adjusts a painting.


See for yourself

The Wittner Museum will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, as runners register for the Nogales Quarter Marathon, taking place the following morning. On May 6, the space will remain open throughout the day as the city’s Fiestas de Mayo celebration takes place nearby.

Otherwise, the museum will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It’s located at 204 Morley Ave.

