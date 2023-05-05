When visitors walk into the Wittner Museum on Morley Avenue, they’re greeted by the warm glow of orange and rose-colored brushstrokes. Floor to ceiling, nearly 190 paintings line the gallery walls.
The museum, which opened to the public last Saturday, will feature the paintings of Patagonia-based artist Paula Wittner while also serving as a performance space for concerts, theater, “whatever comes our way,” according to Evan Kory, the museum’s volunteer director.
Standing in the bright space Tuesday, Kory laughed.
“You always feel like you have an audience,” he said, “with all the people on the walls.”
Wittner, a prolific artist who’s spent decades painting, explores portraiture through her work, often entrenched in vast, dreamlike settings.
“It was astounding, really,” she said of Saturday’s opening. “I was overwhelmed.”
The idea, Wittner said, had unfolded over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, she’d anticipated a binational art exhibition – featuring her works at local art gallery La Linea and the Museo de Arte in Nogales, Sonora. The pandemic changed that, and as residents grappled with lockdowns and quarantines, Kory, a classically trained musician, became accustomed to playing the piano in La Linea, surrounded by Wittner’s paintings.
The Wittner Museum is the second gallery and performance space established on Morley Avenue in recent years. La Linea – inaugurated in 2019 – sits about two blocks south.
That’s not coincidental. Both galleries are landmarks, Kory said, in an ongoing effort to create an arts district on Morley.
“The more that we add to the area that’s arts and culture, the more people will come. I would say, in a way, (the Wittner Museum) was the launch of the arts district, too,” Kory said. “Because to have La Linea by itself is not enough. You need more locations to really ground that idea.”
Before it became the Wittner Museum, the building housed Sahuarita Bikes, which shuttered during the pandemic. And currently, most buildings on the 150-250 block of Morley avenue are still dormant: The northern corner of the block bears remnants of a November fire that destroyed several properties, including a decades-old flower shop.
“Especially with the fire that happened … it’s such a big contrast to what’s been happening the last few months, to do something that’s vibrant and bringing the community back to Morley,” Kory said.
On the often-quiet stretch of Morley, other activity has taken shape. North of the museum, Nogales artists Tony and Paul Lucero operate CHUREA studio. And above the Wittner Museum, local media group We Love Nogales hosts interviews and podcast episodes.
The Wittner project – housed in a building owned by the Kory family – received a grant last year through Santa Cruz County’s distribution of federal COVID-19 relief funds. The dozens of pieces were arranged and hung by local volunteers.
“It shows what’s possible with an abandoned building,” Kory added.
The Wittner Museum will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, as runners register for the Nogales Quarter Marathon, taking place the following morning. On May 6, the space will remain open throughout the day as the city’s Fiestas de Mayo celebration takes place nearby.
Otherwise, the museum will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It’s located at 204 Morley Ave.