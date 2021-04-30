Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2066 in Nogales installed a new slate of officers last Sunday, including Gracy Mariscal, who was elected post commander to take over for Jose “Joe” Diaz.
Mariscal is believed to be the first woman to hold the commander position at Post 2066. A U.S. Army veteran, she’s accustomed to breaking new ground. According to an archive story in the NI, she was the first Nogales woman to become directly involved in Operation Desert Shield when she was deployed to Saudi Arabia in 1990.
As VFW post commander, Mariscal said she’s excited to try to get more people involved in the organization. “We need new/younger veterans to join our post,” she wrote in an email.
Other elected officers who were installed on Sunday include David Ruiz, senior vice commander; Antonio Vazquez, junior vice commander; and Edward Gallardo, chaplain.
Manny Trujillo was chosen as one-year trustee, Nelson Rodriguez as two-year trustee and Bobby Hanan as three-year trustee.
Other leadership positions at the post will be filled by appointment once Mariscal officially takes command in mid-June.