A slate of new officers is leading the Z Club, a volunteer group of Nogales High School students that works with the Zonta Club of Nogales on projects to benefit the community.
Jesus Mota is the new president, Amy Fellers is vice-president and David Moore is the secretary. Other officers include Juan Arvizu (treasurer), Lynette Valenzuela (historian) and Marty Ley (parliamentarian).
The Z Club’s yearly community projects including hosting the Domestic Violence Shoe Project in October, which involves displaying shoes at NHS in remembrance of the more than 600 victims of domestic violence in Arizona from 2013 through 2018.
“We all need to do our part to prevent and address domestic violence and teen dating violence,” Mota said at the ceremony during which the officers were installed.
Other Z Club efforts include collecting personal hygiene products for the Kino Border Initiative to distribute to repatriated migrants in Nogales, Sonora, and volunteering at the Nogales Senior Center. The students staff stations at the Nogales Bicycle Classic each spring in support of the Constructing Circles of Peace restorative justice program, and Z Club members provide a field day each spring for an elementary school, acting as mentors for younger students.
The Z Club’s sponsoring organization, the Zonta Club of Nogales, is a service club for women that raises funds for community projects, such as a microloan available to help women become financially self-sufficient.
This Sunday, Nov. 24, the Z Club will host a studio sale from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Gallery in Nogales, with proceeds to benefit Zonta activities.
For more information about the Z Club or membership in the Zonta Club of Nogales, contact Mary Helen Maynard at (520) 891-1408.
(From a news release submitted by Mary Helen Maynard.)