“Look what I found!” one eager youngster exclaimed as he triumphantly showed the contents of his net to his curious partner.
Inside the net, a dozen tiny bugs absorbed the children’s interest. “How many legs does each one have?” they asked. “Are they insects or spiders?”
These elementary school students from Rio Rico were part of the first edition of the Tubac Nature Center’s Nature Explorations, a program designed to engage kids with nature in a structured, student-centered adventure.
The program ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 12 and included students from San Cayetano, Calabasas and Mountain View elementary schools.
Nature Explorations activities help students gain skill in making observations, asking questions, and in connecting what they observe with what they already know. They use the tools of science, like binoculars and hand lenses. They make drawings and label body parts, create diagrams and models to show relationships, and they use keys and guidebooks to identify what they find.
They learn to identify birds by looking at different beak types, body shape and feather coloration. They don wading boots and use nets to explore hidden wet places for the life adapted to water habitats.
“Decomposition Mission,” one of the program’s activities, helps kids understand how the breakdown of leaves and other living things drives an essential cycle in nature.
All these activities are meant to help children have an interactive experience that will motivate them to go outside in natural areas more often, perhaps sharing what they learned with their families.
The Tubac Nature Center will offer Nature Explorations every spring and fall to students in grades 3-5.