My name is Angela Gervasi; I began working this week as a reporter for the Nogales International.
I was born and raised in Philadelphia. I come from a close-knit, talkative Italian American family. Maybe loud is a better word than talkative.
As a child, all I wanted to do was move to New York – the larger, better, more interesting city sitting just two hours north of my hometown. I began studying journalism at Temple University, and soon, I forgot about New York, because I fell in love with local journalism.
Through my work as a reporter, I’ve had the opportunity to meet people I otherwise never would have encountered. As a college student in 2016, I studied at the University of Havana in Cuba. During my time there, I was able to report on two incredibly brave dissident artists who faced imprisonment due to their vocal opposition to the Castro government.
The following summer, I found out about an internship in Nogales with a nonprofit organization, and without a second thought, I went. I learned pretty quickly that the diverse border region of Ambos Nogales was worlds away from what I’d seen in national media and political debates. I’ve been coming back to Nogales ever since to visit friends and work on projects.
I’m joining the NI team after working in Flagstaff as a reporter and host for NPR’s Morning Edition. I’ve been blessed enough to report on stories about community gardens in North Philadelphia, the danger of language barriers in the COVID-19 pandemic and gun safety laws in Kentucky. I’m ridiculously lucky that learning about new people and places is part of my job.
I’m thrilled to be joining the Nogales International as a reporter, and honored to be living in the Nogales community. If you’d like to get in touch, I can be reached at (520) 415-1842, or angela@nogalesinternational.com. Thanks for reading.