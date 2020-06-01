Nogales High School will celebrate its graduating Class of 2020 with an afternoon procession through the city on Friday, June 5.
Beginning at 2:30 p.m., the Nogales Police Department will escort the procession along the following route, after leaving the NHS campus:
• North on Frank Reed Road
• South on Grand Avenue
• East on Park Street
• North on Morley Avenue
• West on Banks Bridge (at the Americana Hotel)
• North on Grand Avenue
• West on Mariposa Road
• North on Frank Reed Road, ending at NHS
“We would like to encourage the community to cheer on our seniors as we make our way through Nogales,” NHS principal Tim Colgate said. “We ask that all spectators follow all social distancing guidelines and preferably remain in your vehicles along the procession route.”
Following the procession, a virtual graduation ceremony will be broadcast on the NHS webpage (nhs.nusd.k12.az.us) beginning at 6 p.m.
The virtual graduation will culminate with a fireworks display from the top of "N" Hill. “We ask that you watch from the safety of your own property,” Colgate said.