Mariann Verdugo, a graduating senior at Nogales High School, won a $1,000 scholarship as part of her participation in the annual “Hi-Art” high school art exhibition hosted by the Tubac Center of the Arts.
“TCA is pleased to support her pursuit of a career in fashion design and her studies at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco,” the center said in a news release.
Verdugo entered an oil-on-canvas painting titled “Unexpected Beauty” in the show, which is on display in the front gallery at Tubac Center of the Arts through May 2. It’s also presented virtually at tubacarts.org/project/2021-hi-art.
The annual exhibition gives students from Santa Cruz Valley high schools the chance to participate in a gallery exhibition and also provides cash awards and a college scholarship to a graduating senior with clear plans for college and a passion for art. The scholarship winner is selected on the basis of a written essay.
“TCA believes in the value of supporting the artistic efforts of the younger generation and students in our community,” it said in a news release.