Recent Nogales High School graduate Ivan Carrillo is one of six high school graduates chosen for the first class of students in a new program at University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson that reduces the length of time from undergraduate to medical degree to seven years.
Acceptance to the Accelerated Pathway to Medical Education (APME) program guarantees students entry to the UA Honors College as undergraduates and, after three years, early admission to the College of Medicine – Tucson. Students are not required to complete a bachelor’s degree, and the program also waives the MCAT test requirement for medical school admission.
Carrillo and the five other APME participants are set to begin classes when the UA fall semester starts on Aug. 23. As undergraduates, they’ll have faculty and student mentors from the medical school, as well as a regular program of activities and reviews to stay on track for the full medical curriculum in three years.
Carrillo, a Rio Rico resident who plans to major in physiology and medical sciences, also received the merit-based Flinn Scholarship that covers the cost of his tuition, fees, room and board and other expenses at the UA.