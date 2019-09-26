The Nogales High School Hall of Fame is set to induct seven new members when it holds its annual ceremony at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the NHS gym.
The Hall of Fame includes NHS graduates who have gone on to distinguish themselves, or non-alumni who have contributed to the community through volunteer efforts. This year’s induction class includes: Rene Calixtro, David Oropeza, Maria Jesus (MJ) Arevalo, Ken Larriva, Octavio Rojas, Ben Coronado and Edward Villanueva.
“We want to encourage everyone to come to the event on Oct. 26,” NHS Hall of Fame committee member Arnold Montiel said in an announcement. “It is a wonderful time to socialize with those who have made tremendous contributions to our community and those who have dedicated their lives to working with or for youth. When you look at the names of the inductees, it is easy to see that all segments of the community are represented, and most residents of Nogales and Santa Cruz County will know at least one if not more of the inductees.”
In addition to the inductees, the ceremony will include memorials for James Buck Clark and M. Ronald Turley, “both of whom left lasting benefits to the community which are ongoing despite their passing,” the announcement said.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from Mayra Zuniga at (520) 397-7937 or Montiel at 988-0364. The evening includes dinner, music by Mariachi Apache and raffles.
Proceeds from the ceremony help provide post-secondary scholarships to students from NHS and Pierson High School.