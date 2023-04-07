The Nogales Apache Jazz Ensemble has once again showcased its musical talent by achieving a “Superior” rating at the Arizona State University/Highland Jazz Festival.
The festival, held March 30-April 1, brought together some of the top high school jazz bands from across the region, such as those from Highland, Campo Verde and Rincon/University high schools, as well as the Tucson Jazz Institute, among others.
In a news release, director Anthony Belletti said the judges praised the NHS ensemble for their “flawless technique, perfect intonation, and outstanding soloists. They also commended their excellent musical interpretation and arrangement, which showcased their musical creativity and originality.”
His students’ “dynamic and energetic performance was a true testament to their hard work, dedication and passion for music,” Belletti said.
Pianist Nicolas Treto called the experience “amazing,” adding that “the amount of work that each and every one put in was worth it. I’ve learned so much throughout the year and I’m very proud to get the grade of ‘Superior.’”
Dorian Moore, lead trumpeter, said the distinction “shows just how much we can accomplish as a group, just by sharing a passion for this music.”
Community members can check out the Nogales Apache Jazz Ensemble when they perform at the Mingus Jazz Festival, which starts at 11 a.m. on April 22 at 1st Bank Yuma, 825 N. Grand Ave.in Nogales.