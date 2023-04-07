NHS Jazz Band
The Nogales Apache Jazz Ensemble has once again showcased its musical talent by achieving a “Superior” rating at the Arizona State University/Highland Jazz Festival.

The festival, held March 30-April 1, brought together some of the top high school jazz bands from across the region, such as those from Highland, Campo Verde and Rincon/University high schools, as well as the Tucson Jazz Institute, among others.



