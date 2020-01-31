Nogales High School has announced that Isaac Valenzuela is the valedictorian and Eduardo Yepiz the salutatorian of the Class of 2020.
Superintendent Fernando Parra presented both students with the Superintendent’s Outstanding Student Award at the Jan. 27 meeting of the Nogales Unified School District governing board.
Valenzuela has a grade point average of 4.88 and Yepiz is at 4.84, which means they both took weighted honors, Advance Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) classes, the school district said in an announcement.
“Both of these students are dedicated, hard-working, well-rounded students who represent the great opportunities provided by our school district,” Parra said.
Valenzuela and Yepiz are active in extracurricular activities and community service projects, hold officer roles in various organizations, and still manage to maintain excellent grades in challenging coursework, Parra added.
Parra and the governing board members praised not only the students, but also their parents, noting that a great deal of their success was because of the support they both received from their families, the district said.
Both students attended Francisco Vasquez de Coronado Elementary School and Desert Shadows Middle School prior to entering NHS.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)