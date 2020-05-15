Nogales High School is ready to honor its 2020 graduating class with a series of events that will be capped off by a virtual graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
The virtual graduation will include speeches and recognitions from the student body president, senior class president, salutatorian, valedictorian and more, NHS Principal Tim Colgate said in an announcement. It can be viewed via links on the NHS and Nogales Unified School District websites, and will be followed by a fireworks display from the top of “N” hill.
Prior to the ceremony, a Class of 2020 vehicle procession/parade will take the graduating seniors through various neighborhoods of Nogales, with assistance from the Nogales Police Department. Line-up begins at 2 p.m. on June 5.
Other events, which Colgate said will also follow social distancing and protocols, will include a drive-through diploma presentation ceremony from 4-7 p.m. on the originally scheduled graduation date of Friday, May 22.
“We will be making this a fun event with a procession through the student parking lot with the annual procession music for graduation,” Colgate said, noting that “Pomp and Circumstance” will be played as the students near a “stage” area in front of the NHS office.
In addition to being viewable via links on the NHS and NUSD websites, this drive-through event will be streamed via Facebook Live on the NHS Apache Pride Facebook page.
Three more end-of-the-year award ceremonies will take place online as well. They are:
• Honors Night: 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 26.
• Senior Athletic Awards: 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 27.
• Convocation: 6 p.m., Thursday, May 28.
NHS is partnering with the companies Herff Jones, MarchingOrder and StageClip “to provide the best virtual graduation experience possible,” Colgate said, adding:
“An in person, face-to-face recognition ceremony will take place once we are able to bring large groups back together again as per the CDC and state guidelines.”