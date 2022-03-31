A new mural adorns a cafeteria wall at Nogales High School, thanks to a NHS senior working under the guidance of his artistic older brother.
Paul Lucero developed the mural as part of his senior project – a requirement for graduation at NHS – with support from the GEAR UP college readiness program.
The floor-to-ceiling artwork depicts a landscape reminiscent of Monument Valley, where a lone Apache horseman watches a bison drink from a watering hole. The name “Apaches” is written across the bottom in the style of a graffiti tag.
Apaches is the nickname of NHS sports teams, and the school’s colors – maroon and gold – are dominant in the mural.
Speaking after a March 23 ceremony to unveil the project, Lucero said the idea was to leave a legacy at the school by providing something that students can identify with.
“My project is about how people associate with art,” he said, pausing to make the point that urban art is art, not vandalism.
“It’s the sense of belonging,” he continued. “And my brother and I did something so that the school could identify with the mural, so that everyone can feel proud of being the school’s Apaches and feel like they are part of the school.”
Lucero’s brother Antonio, who goes by Tony Plak, has painted a number of prominent murals around Ambos Nogales while also mentoring and guiding local youth in the craft. Examples of that work can be seen on the back wall of the downtown Circle K, on the side of the Circles of Peace building on Morley Avenue and beneath a highway overpass in Nogales, Sonora.
Plak was the master artist on the new mural at NHS, a project that also included the participation of NHS underclassmen Brian Beltran and Brian Torres. The two underclassmen served as apprentices through their participation in GEAR UP.
Speaking at the mural unveiling event, Evan Kory of the Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools Office said the hope is that next year, Beltran and Torres will pursue mural projects of their own.
“It’s a trickle-down effect,” Kory said. “When you do one mural, then there’s another mural and it just keeps going and going.”
Legacy project
Speaking to the NI earlier this year, Plak said that in some ways, the mural at NHS is revisit to his past; he finished his junior and senior years of high school at NHS before going on to study architecture.
“It’s been almost 10 years since I was in the school,” Plak said, recalling teachers who’d since retired. “And to return is, I can leave my little grain of sand in the school, contributing.”
As for the content of mural, Plak called it a nod to Arizona’s history.
The Apache peoples span across the U.S. in varying tribes – the White Mountain, Yavapai-Apache, San Carlos and Tonto Apache tribes remain in Arizona. And federal conservation agencies, including the National Park Service, confirm that bison once roamed across Arizona before European settlement radically reduced the population.
“And they’re very impactful,” said Plak, who recalled once seeing a bison at a ranch in Mascareñas, Sonora. “It’s an important animal.”
The practice of schools and professional sports teams using Native Americans as mascots for sports teams has come under increased scrutiny in recent years, with some pro franchises, universities and high schools dropping indigenous nicknames.
NHS almost changed its Apaches nickname at the end of the 1996-97 school year, but the plan was shelved amid community pushback. An Arizona Republic story at the time quoted two Apache leaders who said they were OK with the name.
Current Principal Tim Colgate told Cronkite News last year that NHS did not have an official relationship with the Apache people, but said the school’s teams had worn the name “with a lot of pride and made sure that we are always living up to those expectations.”
Lucero acknowledged the importance of being respectful when depicting indigenous people. He said that before beginning the sketches for the mural, he and Plak researched the Apache and their culture and traditions.
They also found a member of the Apache nation in Nogales who provided them with information and feedback on their project, he said.
Lucero plans to join the Air Force after graduation, he said, then resume his studies. He said he expects to maintain a focus on art and design – topics that have always captured his imagination.
As for Plak, many of his murals are outdoors – exposed to the elements. There, his artwork faces a constant possibility that severe weather will wear it down. The mural at NHS, however, is an interior one. Plak hopes to see it last.
“It’s something that’s going to stay ... for years, and for a lifetime, or until it’s taken down,” Plak said. “And, well, for generations and generations, they’re going to keep looking at it.”