Issac Valenzuela, a senior at Nogales High School, has been announced by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation as a semifinalist for its Cooke College Scholarship.
According to the foundation, 477 semifinalists were selected from a pool of more than 5,300 applicants from around the country. “Semifinalists are selected based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others and leadership,” it said.
Scholarship winners, who will be announced this spring, will receive up to $40,000 a year to cover the expenses of their undergraduate education, as well as benefits including academic and financial advising.
Valenzuela was recently named valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at NHS with a weighted grade point average of 4.88.