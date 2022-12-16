When summer rolled around in 2020, Bryanna Alvarado was bored.
Like many during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nogales High School student found herself glued to her phone, watching Netflix and scrolling through TikTok videos.
There, in the everyday monotony, Alvarado decided to start a business creating custom-made phone cases.
“Literally, I made a case of everything,” she told the NI late last month, “because I got so excited.”
More than two years later, the NHS senior’s company, Aesthetic Creations, is going strong. The locally based business has accumulated thousands of followers online, hosts pop-ups throughout the county, and has products stocked for sale at two Nogales boutiques.
Her clientele ranges from residents in Nogales and Rio Rico to shoppers in New York and Hawaii.
Shipping her products to New York City for the first time, for Alvarado, was a major milestone.
“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is what I wanted to do for so long,’” she said.
The business boom didn’t come immediately: After the idea was born, Alvarado started experimenting with equipment, designs and marketing strategies. She saved up money for a heat press machine. When in-person classes returned at NHS, she handed out flyers and business cards on campus. And she posted on social media – consistently – to build up a strong presence with potential customers.
“I just kept on the grind, like I never stopped. Every day I would post 10 stories. Or post three times a week,” she said. “Just engaging with everyone.”
The 2020 U.S. Census estimates that only six percent of business owners are younger than 35. A teenager, Alvarado falls into that small category. Sometimes, she said, when people reach out to her on social media, they ask for advice on operating a small business.
Alvarado laughed.
“I don’t know if they know that they were talking to a 17-year-old, you know?” she said.
Customizing cases
These days, Alvarado sells products ranging from tote bags to coffee cups. But the company’s flagship product remains its customizable phone cases.
Depending on the client’s request, Alvarado has designed cases that play tribute to Disney movies, baseball teams and musicians. At pop-ups, she brings her heat press printer, allowing her to craft cases for whoever might show up.
The idea itself came from Alvarado’s own desire to make a phone case portraying her younger brother, who’s 4 years old.
“He makes some silly faces,” she added. “It cheers me up.”
And often, Alvarado said, clients want a case that commemorates an important memory. Sometimes they ask to customize their cases using photographs of a grandparent, or a beloved pet, to look at throughout their day.
Recently, she said, a young woman from out of state requested a custom phone case with two pictures: one image of the woman at her recent high school graduation, and another photo of the woman’s father, who’d recently died.
“It’s really heartwarming when they tell the story of them, when they send the picture,” Alvarado said. “It makes me (feel) so, like I’m important, because I made a case.”
Small business boom
For small businesses around the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic was a destabilizing force. The lingering effects of lockdowns and travel restrictions remain visible, particularly in local shopping corridors like Morley Avenue.
But research also suggests that during the pandemic, there was a boom in small startups – businesses like Alvarado’s. The U.S. Census recorded an increase in nationwide business applications between 2019 and 2022. And in a nationwide study, internet domain company GoDaddy estimated that Americans established around 2.8 million more businesses in 2020 compared to 2019.
Locally, the presence of small, often women-owned businesses has grown in Nogales and Rio Rico. Periodically, entrepreneurs host pop-up events in the county – one at a family’s home in Rio Rico, and another in Meadow Hills.
In August, Luvia Coronado, a 28-year-old entrepreneur, opened a brick-and-mortar location for her own flower arrangement company, Beauty and the Beast Flower Concepts. The concept store features nearly 20 local businesses – including Alvarado’s signature phone cases.
“They’re all such beautiful people,” Coronado told the NI earlier this year, describing the entrepreneurial community. “They’re all very hard workers.”
And for Alvarado, creating a business changed her life on a personal level – a self-described introvert, she found herself meeting new people and networking.
“I don’t even ask the waiter when I’m at dinner or something if they could give me more water. I’m too shy for that,” she said. “But with having a business … It helps me open up more.”