Dozens of pieces of art, ranging from paintings and drawings to sculptures and jewelry, went on display last Thursday when the Apache Art Club hosted its first art expo at Nogales High School.
Carolina Lopez, club sponsor and NHS art teacher, said this also marked the first year that the school offered an art club. She said she was excited to see students participating, and hoped it’s the first step in hosting bigger events.
“We finally did it! We’re starting small but hopefully we can go bigger,” Lopez said. “It’s really exciting because we wanted to do something big for the end of the year and we decided to host this exhibition, and we were worried how many students would actually want to enter because it wasn’t just for club members; it was the entire school we invited to participate.”
Grecia Solorio, the club president, said members want to explore other projects and opportunities outside of the art class curriculum.
The Apache Art Club converted the school library into an impromptu gallery, with the theme of Vincent van Gogh’s painting, “Starry Night.” Long tables stretched across the room, displaying a diverse array of media, styles and skill levels.
Mayte Bañuelos, a 16-year-old student who submitted a mixed medium piece created with pencil and lipstick, said the exhibition marked her first time showcasing her work.
“It feels really cool to see it on display and to show it to everyone and having it be acknowledged,” she said.
Marco Gomez, a 15-year-old art club member who participated in the exhibit, said he initially felt intimidated to showcase his piece – a sketch of a tree he drew while he was sitting in a pizzeria – next to more detailed pieces.
“It’s nothing amazing, it’s just a simple sketch,” he said. “Sometimes when I see other people’s art I think, ‘I’m never going to be able to do that.’ But then I look at my work and I think, ‘I’m making progress,’ and I feel really proud to have my work here on display.”
Some of the more experienced artists saw the exhibit as an opportunity to promote and encourage other students to explore their artistic side. Such was the case for Suri Rodriguez, a 16-year-old artist who previously participated in the Hi-Art Exhibition at the Tubac Center of the Arts.
“When you talk about art or creativity, it’s not just about paintings or drawings, it’s something that you create out of your mind and you make it into real life,” she said. “I think that’s what art is. It doesn’t really matter what class you’re taking, what skill you have. If you can produce something creative, that’s worth showing to people.”
The event was also an opportunity for attendees, like NHS biology teacher Santosh Kumar, to see some of the local talent.
“This is really amazing,” Kumar said. “The work these students have done is comparable to some of the professionals’ and I think it’s going to give these artists a platform to rise up to the next level.”