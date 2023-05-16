Dozens of pieces of art, ranging from paintings and drawings to sculptures and jewelry, went on display last Thursday when the Apache Art Club hosted its first art expo at Nogales High School.

Carolina Lopez, club sponsor and NHS art teacher, said this also marked the first year that the school offered an art club. She said she was excited to see students participating, and hoped it’s the first step in hosting bigger events.

Carolina Lopez, Apache Art Club sponsor and NHS teacher, sits surrounded by students' artwork.
Marcos Gomez poses with his pen sketch titled, “Drawing of a tree in Downtown Tucson.”
Participating artists were awarded a certificate for their contribution to the exhibit.


