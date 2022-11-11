Bottom row, from left: Yuliana Martinez, Kelsey Canisalez, Ivan Rubio, Camila Zepeda, Luis Fimbres, Natalia Rodgriguez and Paulina Abril. Second row, from left: Alexandra Maldonado, Gia Bolaina, Gonzalo Armenta, Juan David Vasquez, Krisna Hernandez, Maria Jose Moraila, Frida Oton, Elizabeth Macias, sponsor Marcia Mendoza, Jaylee Wise, Mayra Yepiz, Andres Villasenor, Adan Dorame, Antonio Garcia and Edmundo Chavez. Third row, from left: Rafael Vasavilbaso, Miguel Soto, Brianna Morgan, Alejandra Solis, Briana Lira, Demiss Alvarez, Jennifer Abril, Omar Alvarez, Esteban Cervantes and Lucca Garcia.
Seventeen students from Nogales High School who displayed outstanding academic records, leadership, work experience/technical skills and a dedication to community service were inducted into the NHS National Technical Honor Society on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
NHS business teacher and NTHS sponsor Marcia Mendoza said the induction of these students came during a ceremony that was attended by parents and family, current NTHS members, Assistant Principal Kristi Beach and Athletic Director Eric Sowle.
The ceremony included a brief summary of each inductee’s achievements and dedication to service, as well as a reading of the NTHS membership values by the chapter officers.
The new members were formally inducted with the recitation of the NTHS pledge.
The event was planned by NTHS officers Natalia Rodriguez, president; Luis Fimbres, vice-president; Camila Zepeda, secretary; Ivan Rubio, treasurer; and Kelsey Canizales, representative.
“All in all, it was a wonderfully executed event that showcased the value of college and career readiness,” Mendoza said.