Approximately 70 International Baccalaureate biology students from Nogales High School presented projects to community members on Monday afternoon to raise awareness about genetic diseases.
The students, all part of IB teacher Santosh Kumar’s classes, set up their poster boards and DNA molecule structures at the school library, ready to talk about the specific disease that their group researched for the assignment.
“There are three things to the project: they are learning, they are connecting the learning to the practical world, and third is they’re creating awareness in the society,” Kumar told the NI as he walked around the library, grading the students’ projects.
As parents, teachers and underclassmen walked from table to table to see the different projects, teams of about three students readily stood by their projects to inform them of the particular disease, its symptoms and treatments, and answer any additional questions.
The topics included breast cancer, achondroplasia, Huntington’s disease and maple syrup urine disease, among several others.
“It’s about learning, plus creating awareness,” Kumar said. “When they go and talk about this to society, it’s going to go through word of mouth and impacts in the longer term.”